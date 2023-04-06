Australian trade balance data for February 2023, a surplus of 13,870mn AUD AUD The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central bank The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central bank Read this Term

expected 11,1000 mn

prior 11,688mn

The big drop in imports will be read as a slump in domestic demand. Probably right too given other indicators are pointing towards the same thing. Reserve Bank of Australia rate hikes are biting (as they were intended to by the Bank, it knew it couldn't address supply issues so it moved to dampen demand). Both capital goods and consumer goods imports declined.

Exports are lower on the month, not really on stuff dug from the ground but rather on fewer Chinese tourists (tourism is a services export) ... recovery in China has been on the slow side.