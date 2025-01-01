A very ugly result, comes in at 47.8

  • slumping further from November's awful 49.4
  • and below the flash estimate of 48.2

In summary:

  • Deterioration in Conditions:

    • Manufacturing conditions declined at a faster pace in December, marking the 11th consecutive monthly contraction (PMI at 47.8).
    • Faster reductions in overall and export orders contributed to deeper manufacturing output contraction.

  • Economic Drivers:

    • Elevated interest rates and reduced demand from major export markets (US, Europe, Asia, New Zealand) led to declining new orders.
    • Capacity pressures eased, leading to job shedding and a reduction in outstanding business.

  • Inventory and Purchasing:

    • Firms reduced purchasing activity and inventory holdings, reflecting reluctance to hold stock amidst falling demand.
    • Stocks of finished goods fell for the 11th time in 2024.

  • Cost and Price Dynamics:

    • Input costs rose due to higher material, energy, and shipping costs, coupled with supply constraints causing longer vendor lead times.
    • Selling prices increased as firms passed on cost burdens, with output price inflation at its highest since October but below the long-run average.

  • Business Confidence:

    • Despite the downturn, business confidence reached its highest level since August 2022, fueled by optimism for lower interest rates and local elections in 2025.

  • Outlook:

    • Firms remain hopeful for improved production prospects in the coming year despite intensified cost pressures and ongoing challenges.
I guess business confidence climbing to a 28-month high is a positive in the report. Not much else is.