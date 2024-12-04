Prior quarter 0.2%

GDP 0.3% versus 0.4% estimate

Real GDP YoY SA 0.8% versus 1.1% estimate. Prior quarter 1.0%.

Final consumption 0.4%. Prior quarter 0.3%

Gross fixed capital expenditures 1.5%. Prior quarter -0.1%.

GDP chain price index -0.2%. Prior quarter -0.9%

The AUDUSD has moved lower on the news with the price testing the low of a swing area between 0.6471 and 0.6481. Moving below should see more downside momentum with the low prices from last week and three weeks ago at 0.64332 and 0.64419 as the next downside targets.