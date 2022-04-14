Australian jobs data is the focus for AUD-related data today. The March report is due at the bottom of the hour.

0130GMT Australian employment report for March 2022

  • Employment Change: K expected +40.0K, prior +77.4K

  • Unemployment Rate: % expected 3.9%, prior 4.0% (lowest since August of 2008)

  • Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was +121.9K

  • Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was -44.5K

  • Participation Rate: % expected 66.5%, prior was 66.4%