Australian jobs data is the focus for AUD-related data today. The March report is due at the bottom of the hour.
0130GMT Australian employment report for March 2022
Australian jobs data is the focus for AUD-related data today. The March report is due at the bottom of the hour.
0130GMT Australian employment report for March 2022
Employment Change: K expected +40.0K, prior +77.4K
Unemployment Rate: % expected 3.9%, prior 4.0% (lowest since August of 2008)
Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was +121.9K
Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was -44.5K
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read