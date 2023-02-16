AUD/USD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar Read this Term has been marked lower on the disappointing (well, ugly) labour market report for January 2023. The downshift in the jobs numbers will prompt some rethinking of the extent of RBA rate hikes ahead. Shockingly high inflation still needs to be addressed though.

Employment Change: -11.5K for a big miss and the second consecutive decline in jobs

expected 20K, prior -14K

Unemployment Rate: 3.7%

expected 3.5%, prior 3.5%

underutilisation rate 9.8%

3.7% is historically very low, but it is an 8 month high

Full-Time Employment Change: -43.3K

prior was +17.6K

Part-Time Employment Change: +31.8K

prior was -32.2K

Participation Rate: 66.5%

expected 66.6%, prior was 66.6%

participation fell, the jobless rate may very well have been higher had this remained the same as in December

Seasonally adjusted monthly hours worked -2.1%

