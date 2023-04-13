The monthly Labour Force Survey from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Employment Change: +53.0K for a very solid beat

  • expected +20.0K, prior +64.6K

Unemployment Rate: 3.5% and also a beat

  • expected 3.6%, prior 3.5%

Full-Time Employment Change: +72.2K

  • expected +8.0, prior was 74.9K

Part-Time Employment Change: -19.2K

  • prior was -10.3K

Participation Rate: 66.7%, higher - this will add to the gloss on the jobless rate beat

  • expected 66.6%, prior was 66.6%

This is a very strong report. If the Reserve Bank of Australia is worried about how its rate hikes are impacting the jobs market this'll go some way to ease those fears. The prospects of a May rate hike have risen after this report. Of course we await the latest inflation indications, the next quarterly CPI data is due on Wednesday 26 April.