Australia Judo Bank / S&P Global data for December 2024.

Services PMI comes in at 50.8, 11th consecutive month of growth

From the report, in summary:

  • Services activity growth aligned with stronger new business, supported by rising market demand.
  • Export orders increased for the first time in four months, driven by higher demand from the US and Asia.
  • Business confidence climbed to its highest level since May 2022, fueled by hopes for lower interest rates and opportunities from the 2025 elections.
  • Employment fell for the first time since August 2021, reflecting reduced capacity pressures and challenges in securing skilled labor. However, job shedding was marginal.

  • Prices:

    • Input costs rose at the fastest pace in three months due to higher material, transport, and wage costs.
    • Firms increased output charges to offset rising expenses, though price hikes remained below long-term averages.
Composite 50.2

  • November was also 50.2
    • third consecutive month of marginal private sector growth
    • Expansion was limited to the services sector, as manufacturing output declined.
    • Employment declined across the private sector, alongside a reduction in backlogged work.
    • Input costs and output prices rose at an accelerated pace.
    • Improved across both the manufacturing and services sectors by the end of the fourth quarter.