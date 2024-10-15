Australian data, Westpac Leading Index for September 2024.
WPAC comments:
The six-month annualised growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, lifted from -0.26% in August to -0.15% in September.
- Leading Index pace of decline moderates slightly to –0.15%.
- Sluggish growth pulse has continued for the best part of a year now.
- Components are a 50-50 mix of positive and negative.