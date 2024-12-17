Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index for November improves a touch again.

Info in brief from the WPAC report:

The six-month annualised growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, stayed in positive territory in the November, lifting slightly to 0.32% from 0.22% in October. Holding in slight positive territory.