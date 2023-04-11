A solid showing still for conditions but the more sentiment-driven confidence measure is still negative, albeit a little better than February.

Sub indexes:

Australia retail inflation 11 April 2023

NAB comments:

  • Business conditions have been resilient, slowly edging lower over the past few months but remaining well above their long-run average
  • the survey suggests the economy is still holding up and indicates there has been some easing in inflation, although there is still a long way to go to bring inflation back down to the RBA's target band and growth could be more volatile from there