TD / Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation

0.3% m/m

  • prior 0.4%

5.7% y/y

  • prior 6.3%

For underlying, core, inflation, its come in at 0.4 and 5.2% respectively. The February core m/m was 0.7% and the y/y was 4.9%

From the Australian Bureau of Statistics last week:

The quarterly is the 'official' measure. That will be published on April 29 for the January - March 2023 quarter.