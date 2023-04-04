Judo Bank / Markit final purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) for March 2023.

The preliminary and prior for this indicator are here:

The final readings are better than the flash ones but are still awful, a huge drop from the February results:

Services 48.6

  • preliminary was 48.2
  • prior 50.7

Composite 48.5

  • preliminary was 48.1
  • prior 50.6

---

Yesterday the Reserve Bank of Australia 'paused' its rate hikes:

Today we'll be hearing from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe.

Economic calendar in Asia 05 April 2023

AUD barely changed on the data release. It rarely is on this one.