Judo Bank / Markit final purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) for March 2023.

The preliminary and prior for this indicator are here:

The final readings are better than the flash ones but are still awful, a huge drop from the February results:

Services 48.6

preliminary was 48.2

prior 50.7

Composite 48.5

preliminary was 48.1

prior 50.6

---

Yesterday the Reserve Bank of Australia 'paused' its rate hikes:

Today we'll be hearing from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe.

AUD barely changed on the data release. It rarely is on this one.