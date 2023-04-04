Judo Bank / Markit final purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) for March 2023.
The preliminary and prior for this indicator are here:
The final readings are better than the flash ones but are still awful, a huge drop from the February results:
Services 48.6
- preliminary was 48.2
- prior 50.7
Composite 48.5
- preliminary was 48.1
- prior 50.6
---
Yesterday the Reserve Bank of Australia 'paused' its rate hikes:
- RBA leaves cash rate unchanged at 3.60%, as expected
- Full statement of the RBA April 2023 monetary policy decision
- RBA heads to the sidelines, hints that rates may have or are close to peaking
- The aussie extends its post-RBA decline
Today we'll be hearing from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe.
AUD barely changed on the data release. It rarely is on this one.