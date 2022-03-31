S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Final for March 2022:

  • The preliminary reading for this was 57.3
  • The February reading was 57.0

Commentary from the report:

  • “Manufacturing sector growth improved in March according to the latest S&P Global Australia Manufacturing PMI, supported by robust demand conditions. Despite a renewed rise in COVID-19 cases and domestic flooding disruptions, manufacturing production remained resilient.
  • “That said, supply constraints became more profound in March with the deterioration in vendor performance and both manpower and input shortages reported. The negative consequences of the Ukraine war also showed up across both price and delivery times indicators.
  • “Supply issues may also be further aggravated going forward with interests amongst manufacturers to build safety stock, which is a trend worth watching. Overall sentiment remained positive, but sunk to the lowest since July 2021.”

Also, this on price pressures:

Supply constraints, manufacturing inputs and labour, along with price pressures are recurring themes in these PMI, and other, reports.

