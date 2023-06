Australian retail sales data from May of 2023, comes in at +0.7% m/m, which is a huge beat, especially given the dour outlook for Australian consumers

expected +0.1%, prior 0.0%

Other data were for job vacancies which fell 2.0% q/q

prior -1.5%

AUD/USD is not a lot changed, it had risen prior to the data and is circa 0.6621 as I update.

