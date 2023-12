The Melbourne Institute Inflation Gauge is produced by the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research at the University of Melbourne.

+0.3% m/m vs. -0.1% prior

4.4% y/y vs. 5.1% prior 4.4% y/y is its slowest in 19 months



The y/y benefitting from base effects but the monthly rising after its October drop.

For the trimmed mean (this is a measure of core, or under;lying inflation) it's a similar story: