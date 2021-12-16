Real GDP forecast

3.75% in 2021-22

3.5% in 2022-23

Unemployment forecast

4.5% in June 2022

4.25% in June 2023

Iron ore assumed price is a fall to $55 per ton FOB by the end of June 2022

Wage price index forecast

2.25% in mid-2022

2.75% in mid-2023

3% in fiscal year 2024

The forecasts assume an incremental border reopening with a gradual return of temporary and permanent migrants from early in 2022.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said, as part of the release that “The Australian economy is poised for strong growth”.