Real GDP forecast

  • 3.75% in 2021-22
  • 3.5% in 2022-23

Unemployment forecast

  • 4.5% in June 2022
  • 4.25% in June 2023

Iron ore assumed price is a fall to $55 per ton FOB by the end of June 2022

Wage price index forecast

  • 2.25% in mid-2022
  • 2.75% in mid-2023
  • 3% in fiscal year 2024

The forecasts assume an incremental border reopening with a gradual return of temporary and permanent migrants from early in 2022.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said, as part of the release that “The Australian economy is poised for strong growth”.