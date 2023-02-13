This is the monthly survey of consumer sentiment from Westpac in Australia. Comes in at an awful 78.5, down 6.9% m/m

  • prior 84.3

Earlier we had a horrendous weekly consumer confidence number, the worst since the beginning of the pandemic!

Inflation , rate rise response, biting.

This index has the 100 line as separation bewttn net optimism and pessimism. 78.5 is deeply, deeply pessimistic.

WPAC summary points on the release:

  • Hopes of a break from cost-of-living pressures and rate hikes dashed.
  • Sentiment back at historic lows – weaker reads only ever seen during recession.
  • Over half of consumers expect mortgage rates to rise by 1ppt or more.
  • Consumers reporting intense pressure on finances, mortgage belt especially.
  • Attitudes towards major household purchases fourth lowest in 48 years.
  • Confidence around jobs still positive but starting to get rattled again.