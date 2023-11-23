Iron ore is a key (the #1) Australian export. Earlier this week news crossed of planned industrial action that would have impacted exports:

Australia - iron ore transport - train drivers to take industrial action

The drivers operate trains taking iron ore from BHP’s Pilbara mines near Newman to Port Hedland

The rail system carries about 300 million tonnes of iron ore from mine to port annually

Media reports in Australia overnight now indicate that plans for action have been paused.

A supportive sign for AUD.