Preliminary Judo Bank S&P Australian Manufacturing PMI 48.7

  • prior 47.5

Services 52.2

  • prior 50.4

Composite 51.4

  • prior 49.9

The Australian Flash PMI shows improved activity, rising costs in August

  • Composite output index up, services sector jumps, manufacturing still weak
  • Economy expanding in Q3, labour demand rising
  • Service sector input prices hit highest level since March 2023
  • Final prices index dipped, suggesting difficulty in passing on costs
  • Inflation risks persist despite weak economic growth
  • New fiscal stimulus and less restrictive monetary policy raise concerns
  • RBA may need to hike further before easing cycle can begin

The bottom line comment, IMO, from the analysis in the report is this:

  • Market pricing for RBA rate cuts "perplexing" given current conditions

AUD/USD up a few tics:

aud pmi flash 22 August 2024 2