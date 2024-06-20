Preliminary Judo Bank S&P Australian Manufacturing PMI 47.5

prior 49.7

Services 51.0

prior 52.5

Composite 50.5

prior 52.1

Wow, what an awful set of numbers. Early 2024 was promising but that's fallen in a heap now.

Warren Hogan, Chief Economic Advisor at Judo Bank this in brief on the employment and inflation aspects: