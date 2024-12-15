Australia Judo Bank / S&P Global data. For December 2024.

Preliminary / Flash Australia Manufacturing PMI: 48.2

November was 49.4

December's 48.2 is a 2- month low.

Flash / Preliminary Services PMI 50.4, a 5-month low

November was 50.5).

Flash / Preliminary Australia PMI Composite, 3-month low

November was 50.2, 3-month low

In brief, the main points from the report:

Overall Business Activity : The Composite shows a slight contraction in private sector output; PMI at 49.9, down from 50.2 in November, the lowest in three months.

: The Composite shows a slight contraction in private sector output; PMI at 49.9, down from 50.2 in November, the lowest in three months. Sector Performance : Manufacturing output declined sharply due to worsening market conditions. Services activity growth slowed to the joint-weakest level in 11 months.

: New Orders : Growth in new business softened; manufacturing orders declined at the fastest pace since October. Domestic demand supported growth, but export business fell at a sharper pace.

: Capacity and Employment : Backlogs of work declined, indicating no capacity pressures. Employment dropped marginally for the first time since August 2021, led by declines in services.

: Business Confidence : Optimism improved to the highest level since May 2022, driven by hopes for lower interest rates and business development in 2025.

: Cost and Price Pressures : Input costs rose faster, driven by material, labor, and transportation expenses. Selling price increases remained muted as firms absorbed some costs to stay competitive.

: Policy Outlook : Muted inflation and softer business conditions may support interest rate cuts, though rising cost pressures require monitoring.

:

This reflects a mixed economic picture, with challenges in manufacturing offsetting modest growth in services, alongside rising optimism for the future.

Final December data will be published on 2 January for manufacturing and 6 January for services and composite indicators.