Australia Judo Bank / S&P Global data. For December 2024.

Preliminary / Flash Australia Manufacturing PMI: 48.2

  • November was 49.4
  • December's 48.2 is a 2- month low.

Flash / Preliminary Services PMI 50.4, a 5-month low

  • November was 50.5).

Flash / Preliminary Australia PMI Composite, 3-month low

  • November was 50.2, 3-month low

In brief, the main points from the report:

  • Overall Business Activity: The Composite shows a slight contraction in private sector output; PMI at 49.9, down from 50.2 in November, the lowest in three months.
  • Sector Performance:
    • Manufacturing output declined sharply due to worsening market conditions.
    • Services activity growth slowed to the joint-weakest level in 11 months.
  • New Orders:
    • Growth in new business softened; manufacturing orders declined at the fastest pace since October.
    • Domestic demand supported growth, but export business fell at a sharper pace.
  • Capacity and Employment:
    • Backlogs of work declined, indicating no capacity pressures.
    • Employment dropped marginally for the first time since August 2021, led by declines in services.
  • Business Confidence:
    • Optimism improved to the highest level since May 2022, driven by hopes for lower interest rates and business development in 2025.
  • Cost and Price Pressures:
    • Input costs rose faster, driven by material, labor, and transportation expenses.
    • Selling price increases remained muted as firms absorbed some costs to stay competitive.
  • Policy Outlook:
    • Muted inflation and softer business conditions may support interest rate cuts, though rising cost pressures require monitoring.

This reflects a mixed economic picture, with challenges in manufacturing offsetting modest growth in services, alongside rising optimism for the future.

Final December data will be published on 2 January for manufacturing and 6 January for services and composite indicators.