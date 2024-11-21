Australia Judo Bank / S&P Global data.

Mixed bag, up for manufacturing (6 month-high) and down for services (10 month-low). Overall negative though with all three in contraction (with the caveat that these are preliminary readings only).

From the report, in brief:

Lowest PMI Since January : November's S&P Global Flash Australia PMI hit its lowest level since January, with Q4 average falling below Q3.

: November's S&P Global Flash Australia PMI hit its lowest level since January, with Q4 average falling below Q3. Manufacturing Output : Continued contraction in manufacturing.

: Continued contraction in manufacturing. Services Sector Slowdown : Key services sector deceleration is significant to monitor.

: Key services sector deceleration is significant to monitor. Employment Growth Decline : Slower job additions, with growth below the long-term average.

: Slower job additions, with growth below the long-term average. Eased Selling Price Inflation : Businesses cautious with price increases.

: Businesses cautious with price increases. Interest Rate Outlook : Softer output prices and slowing employment growth support potential for lower interest rates in 2024.

: Softer output prices and slowing employment growth support potential for lower interest rates in 2024. Business Optimism: Lower inflation supports improved business sentiment.

---

Final November data will be published on 2 December for manufacturing and 4 December for services and composite indicators.