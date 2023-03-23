Judo Bank / Markit preliminary purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) for manufacturing and services sector activity in March 2023.

Manufacturing 48.7

  • prior 50.5

Services 48.2

  • prior 50.7

Composite 48.1

  • prior 50.6

From the report

Warren Hogan, Chief Economic Advisor at Judo Bank said:

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe.

The next RBA meeting is April 4. After the easy to pick rate hikes of February and March the April meeting is very much live. The argument that the Reserve Bank of Australia should hold due to global banking stress is carrying less and less weight given the Fed, BoE, SNB have all hiked regardless.