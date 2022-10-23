S&P Global / Markit flash PMIs from Australia for October.

Manufacturing 52.8 vs. September 53.5

Services 49.0 vs. 50.6

Composite 49.6 vs. 50.9

Australia’s private sector contracted for the first time since January.

From the report:

Private sector output fell in October amid lower demand for Australian goods and services.

Foreign demand continued to expand, however, supported by improvements in overseas business activity and favourable exchange rate conditions for international clients.

Amid the fall in demand, the overall volume of incomplete business sank in October. This was largely underpinned by lower outstanding business in the service sector.

Meanwhile, despite the fall in new orders, Australian private sector firms continued to hire at a solid rate in October both to rebuild their workforce capacity and in anticipation of higher future workloads.

On prices, both input costs and output prices continued to climb in the private sector. Survey respondents reported higher costs across a range of categories including fuel, wages and raw materials leading to higher output prices in October

Meanwhile, AUD is up a few tics. The reopening of Globex has US stock indexes popping, carrying on the improved risk mood.

Nasdaq: