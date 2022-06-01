Economic growth in the January to March quarter of 2022 in Australia.

Q1 GDP 0.8% q/q

  • expected 0.7%, prior 3.4%

3.3% y/y

  • expected 3.0%, prior 4.6%

The 'chain price index' (an  inflation  indicator) is +4.9%

The 'deflator' reading (also an inflation indicator) has come in at 3.0% q/q (prior was -0.1%) and 6.7% y/y

On wages, growth has slowed from the previous quarter (was 2.0%, this January - March quarter its 1.8%):

wages 01 June 2022

The Reserve Bank of Australia want to see higher sustained wage growth. Q1 did see weather, flood and ongoing COVID, along with supply chain, disruption, so the drop is not conclusive. Those inflation results just above ... rocketing higher regardless.

Background to this here: