Westpac have updated their expectation for the data after net exports etc. data earlier today.

Q2 GDP forecast 1.1% q/q and 3.6% y/y

from 2.0% q/q & 4.5% y/y

WPAC cite:

downside surprises on inventories and public demand

There is still a degree of uncertainty around our amended forecast

A key uncertainty is around consumer spending, which is a forecast 2.8% – the uncertainty is around scaling the spending on services, which strengthened in the period – a reopening effect.

Another uncertainty is around the 3 measures of GDP – expenditure, income and production. The headline measure is an average of the three estimates.

The income data was relatively strong – both profits and wages – pointing to the potential for an upside surprise. However, the incomes information is in nominal terms and before taxes less subsidies – two forces with the potential for sizeable surprises.

