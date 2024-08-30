Prior 0.5%

Retail Sales (Final) 0.0% vs 0.3% estimate

Details:

Clothing, footwear, and personal accessories : -0.5% (largest fall)

Department stores : -0.4%

Cafes, restaurants, and takeaway food : -0.2%

Household goods retailing : 0.0% (unchanged)

Other retailing : 0.0% (unchanged)

Food retailing: 0.2% (only industry with a rise)

Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics, said: “After rises in the past two months (both by 0.5%) boosted by mid-year sales activity, the higher level of retail turnover was maintained in July.”

The AUDUSD is dipping to a new low with the rising 100-hour MA at 0.6786