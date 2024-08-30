- Prior 0.5%
- Retail Sales (Final) 0.0% vs 0.3% estimate
Details:
Clothing, footwear, and personal accessories: -0.5% (largest fall)
Department stores: -0.4%
Cafes, restaurants, and takeaway food: -0.2%
Household goods retailing: 0.0% (unchanged)
Other retailing: 0.0% (unchanged)
Food retailing: 0.2% (only industry with a rise)
Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics, said: “After rises in the past two months (both by 0.5%) boosted by mid-year sales activity, the higher level of retail turnover was maintained in July.”
The AUDUSD is dipping to a new low with the rising 100-hour MA at 0.6786