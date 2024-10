Australia retail sales data for both September and Q3, 2024.

Weak data in September: Retail Sales +0.1% m/m, well down from the growth seen in August

expected +0.3%, prior +0.7%

for the y/y +2.3% (prior +3.1%)

Retail Sales excluding inflation for Q3 +0.5% q/q, a decent rise

expected +0.5%, prior -0.3%

