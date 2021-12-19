Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt is Australia won't need the sort of restrictions imposed in The Netherlands over the weekend:

"We're going into summer, we have one of the highest vaccination rates in the world and a very different set of circumstances."

Premier of Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, Dominic Perrottet said the key metric was the number of cases in intensive care. This remains manageable due to the high (90%+) double vax rate in the state (and the country).