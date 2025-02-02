Australia S&P Global PMI Manufacturing January, final read 50.2

The report shows that Australia’s manufacturing sector showed signs of improvement in January, with the PMI data indicating better business conditions for the first time in a year. Manufacturing output grew after more than two years of decline, and the drop in new orders slowed significantly. Companies also increased hiring, suggesting a potential recovery in the goods-producing sector.

However, purchasing activity declined at a faster pace, and business optimism weakened due to ongoing domestic and global uncertainties. Weak demand remains a key challenge, and a rebound will be necessary to boost manufacturers' confidence.

Additionally, price pressures are a concern. While inflation in selling prices stayed below average, rising costs could lead to higher charges in the future.