Australia S&P Global PMI Manufacturing January, final read 50.2
- flash 49.8
- prior 47.8
The report shows that Australia’s manufacturing sector showed signs of improvement in January, with the PMI data indicating better business conditions for the first time in a year. Manufacturing output grew after more than two years of decline, and the drop in new orders slowed significantly. Companies also increased hiring, suggesting a potential recovery in the goods-producing sector.
However, purchasing activity declined at a faster pace, and business optimism weakened due to ongoing domestic and global uncertainties. Weak demand remains a key challenge, and a rebound will be necessary to boost manufacturers' confidence.
Additionally, price pressures are a concern. While inflation in selling prices stayed below average, rising costs could lead to higher charges in the future.