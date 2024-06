Australia Trade Balance for April 2024 comes in at a surplus of AUD 6.548bn

expected AUD5.4bn, prior AUD5.02bn

Exports -2.5% m/m

prior -0.6%

Imports -7.2% m/m

prior +4.2%

The drop in commodities is a sign of a weakening in the economy, perhaps. Countering this was the decent rise in the month before. Not dropping too hard, a bit of sideways?

Still, the number is 7.2% m/m, not going to be ignored.

Imports chopping sideways