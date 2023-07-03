I posted earlier on Murray Watt, Australia's agriculture minister's remarks on the heavy going in negotiations of a Free Trade Agreement with the European Union:
His remarks were over the weekend to local public broadcaster ABC.
He also had very brief comments on his meeting with his Chinese counterpart, the first meeting since 2019:
- ties between Australia and China have gradually warmed
- “Obviously our government has put a lot of work into stabilizing the relationship with China,”
- During the meeting, Watt pushed China to lift remaining trade barriers ... “I had a chance to put that case face-to-face with the Chinese agriculture minister and I feel that we got a good hearing,”
- Watt said he is hopeful there would be more developments to be announced “before too long”