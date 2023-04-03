ANZ-Roy Morgan Australia Consumer Confidence data, a weekly survey.
- +1.6 for the week
- still very, very weak
ANZ comments:
- Consumer Confidence sat below 80pts for a 5th week, the longest time there since the weekly series began in 2008.
- For those paying off their mortgage, confidence fell 2.1pts to 70.5 ahead of the April RBA meeting.
---
The Reserve Bank of Australia meet later today, previews:
- NAB slashed their peak RBA cash rate forecast - here's what others expect
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia expect an RBA pause at the April 4th meeting
- RBA April 4 meeting preview - Westpac says the RBA has a preference to pause, and will
On hold looks likely but it's a close call.
Currently: