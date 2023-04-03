ANZ-Roy Morgan Australia Consumer Confidence data, a weekly survey.

+1.6 for the week

still very, very weak

ANZ comments:

Consumer Confidence sat below 80pts for a 5th week, the longest time there since the weekly series began in 2008.

For those paying off their mortgage, confidence fell 2.1pts to 70.5 ahead of the April RBA meeting.

The Reserve Bank of Australia meet later today, previews:

On hold looks likely but it's a close call.

Currently: