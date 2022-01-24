ANZ analyst remarks:
- Consumer confidence increased 2.2% last week, rising above the neutral level of 100.
- The recovery came in the same week that the unemployment rate was reported as dropping to its lowest in more than 13 years.
- COVID cases appear to have peaked, though deaths unfortunately made new highs.
- Ahead of the Q4 2021 CPI data, inflation expectations recorded a 0.1ppt rise to match the recent high of 5% reached in December.
----
This data point is not an AUD mover upon release. AUD has inched up a touch so far: