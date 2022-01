Down 7.6% last week to the lowest reading in January since 1992.

At 97.9 its hit its lowest reading since October 2021.

Omicron case numbers in Australia have surged, ANZ citing this factor for the big drop.

This data point tends not to be much of an AUD mover upon release. And, it'll likely improve as hospitalisation numbers stabilise. Still, not a positive input for the Australian dollar - slumping consumer confidence does not auger well for the economy.

