The weekly consumer sentiment data (latest here Australian weekly consumer confidence survey 90.5 (prior 90.7)) is languishing well in pessimistic territory.

This monthly indicator, the same. Drops sharply to 90.4, its lowest since August of 2020.

prior 95.7

today's is its 6th consecutive monthly drop

WPAC citing high inflation and the RBA rate rise for the fall lower in May

WPAC also say retailers will be concerned with the 'time to buy a major household item' falling another 5.7% on the month to be down 24% y/y. The incumbent government is going to be sweating this survey result too - elction is coming up on May 21.

---

