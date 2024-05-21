Australian consumer sentiment remains in the doldrums

Via Westpac, their summary points (bolding mine ... hope, and expect, the consumers are wrong on this!):

Expectations gradually improving but offset by renewed pressure on finances.

Budget’s cost-of-living support measures relatively well-received.

Consumers more uneasy about inflation following Q1 upside surprise.

Just over half expect rate rises to resume over the next 12 months.

Those in line for stage 3 tax cuts plan to save 80¢ of every dollar.

Job market confidence slips back to long run average levels.

Housing sentiment remains stuck between extremely weak ‘time to buy’ assessments and strong price expectations.

---

Earlier today ANZ - Roy Morgan published their weekly Consumer Confidence index