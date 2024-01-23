Info via WPAC on their leading index for December:

The six-month annualised growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, eased back to +0.01% in December from +0.18% in November.

Leading Index growth +0.01%.

Second positive read after fifteen consecutive negatives.

But much of the gain is due to a commodity price rally that may not last.

Broad picture still looks to be a stabilisation rather than a cycle upturn.

AUD little changed: