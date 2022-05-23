Sort of FX related, but very marginal (there will be some FX inflow from this ... but yeah, marginal). Good news though!

Melbourne will replace Russia in hosting the FINA World Swimming Championships in December.

The titles were originally scheduled to be held in Kazan, but FINA removed hosting rights after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. FINA has also banned Russian and Belarussian athletes from competing in its events.

Info via Sydney Morning Herald . My bad, The Age sorry, not the SMH (same house)