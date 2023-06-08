Australian trade balance data for April 2023:
AUD11.16bn surplus ... a miss and lower than March on the exports drop
- expected $13.65bn, prior $15.27bn
April is the first month in Q2, exports not off to a good start. Resource exports underperforming.
