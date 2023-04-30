The Judo Bank / S&P Global final reading for Australia's April Manufacturing PMI

Comes in at 48.0

  • preliminary was 48.1
  • prior 49.1

Awful result, extending its one year downtrend further into contraction:

Australia manufacturing pmi 01 May 2023

From the commentary to the report, in brief:

  • New orders were the weakest component of the PMI in April indicative of further production weakness ahead.
  • Exports orders fell in the month and are the weakest they have been since mid-2020.
  • Domestic goods demand is also on a softer path after the strength displayed through much of the pandemic years.

Not all bad news:

  • We have had further confirmation of a normalisation of supply chains in April, evident since mid-2022. The backlog of work and supplier delivery times have largely returned to normal levels. Input prices have also declined sharply again in April.
  • employment in the manufacturing sector remains resilient