The Judo Bank / S&P Global final reading for Australia's April Manufacturing PMI

Comes in at 48.0

preliminary was 48.1

prior 49.1

Awful result, extending its one year downtrend further into contraction:

From the commentary to the report, in brief:

New orders were the weakest component of the PMI in April indicative of further production weakness ahead.

Exports orders fell in the month and are the weakest they have been since mid-2020.

Domestic goods demand is also on a softer path after the strength displayed through much of the pandemic years.

Not all bad news: