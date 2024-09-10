National Australia Bank monthly survey of business, for August 2024

Business Confidence -4, lowest for the year so far

prior +1

Business Conditions +3

prior +6

conditions to the lowest in 2-1/2 years

employment index came in at +1, sharply down from +7 in July

Inflation indicators:

growth in labour costs quarterly rate of +1.7% (from July's +2.4%)

purchase costs +1.6% in the quarter (from July's +1.3%)

retail prices +1.2% for the three months ending August (+1.0% in July)

National Australia Bank (NAB) comments:

"suggests the period of very strong private sector labour demand seen throughout the post-COVID period may be coming to an end"

"Conditions are now fairly clearly below average compared to the history of the survey which reflects the weakness seen in the private sector broadly as the economy has slowed."

---

A very poor survey. The Reserve Bank of Australia is holding its cash rate at the highest in 12 years, which is not helping.