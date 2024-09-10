National Australia Bank monthly survey of business, for August 2024

Business Confidence -4, lowest for the year so far

  • prior +1

Business Conditions +3

  • prior +6
  • conditions to the lowest in 2-1/2 years
  • employment index came in at +1, sharply down from +7 in July

Inflation indicators:

  • growth in labour costs quarterly rate of +1.7% (from July's +2.4%)
  • purchase costs +1.6% in the quarter (from July's +1.3%)
  • retail prices +1.2% for the three months ending August (+1.0% in July)

National Australia Bank (NAB) comments:

  • "suggests the period of very strong private sector labour demand seen throughout the post-COVID period may be coming to an end"
  • "Conditions are now fairly clearly below average compared to the history of the survey which reflects the weakness seen in the private sector broadly as the economy has slowed."

---

A very poor survey. The Reserve Bank of Australia is holding its cash rate at the highest in 12 years, which is not helping.

