Expectations are for improved retail sales data from Australia today:

Commnets from CBA's preview:

Retail sales flatlined in July, the first official read on consumer spending since the Stage 3 tax cuts.

We anticipate there was a small rise in August, in part owing to the early timing of Father’s Day (1 September) that saw some spillover of spending into August.

A partial read of spending in September so far does not suggest this momentum was sustained.

***

0030 GMT is 11.30 am Sydney time and 2130 US Eastern time.