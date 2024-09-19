The latest from the Australian Bureau of Statistics for the Labour Force report, August 2024.

Employment +47.5k

expected +25.0k, prior +58.2k

Unemployment Rate 4.2%

expected 4.2%, prior 4.2%

Participation Rate 67.1%

expected 67.1%, prior 67.1%

Full Time Employment -3.1k

prior + 60.5k

The headline jobless rate has not disappointed. And the headline employment addition appears very strong indeed, once again. The shine will be subdued somewhat by the loss of full-time employment, all jobs added in the month were part-time (part-time employment rose by 50,600).