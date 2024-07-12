- Two Russian-born Australian citizens have been charged with espionage, marking the first time charges have been laid under laws introduced in 2018.
- The pair — a married couple — were arrested as part of a joint investigation between the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Security Intelligence Commission (ASIO).
- Police allege a 40-year-old woman, who is an Australian Defence Force (ADF) army private, and a 62-year-old man were working together to obtain sensitive information to share with Russian authorities.