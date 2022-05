Australian Building Approvals for March 2022 -18.5% m/m

expected -12.5% m/m, prior +43.5%

prior -7.8%

Approvals for private homes -3% m/m

prior was +14.6%

Volatility over February and March. Big swings those two months on a m/m basis. Yearly change show a downtrend more obviously though:

