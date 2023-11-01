Australia Building Approvals for September 2023 come in at -4.6% m/m

expected +1.3%, prior +7.0%

A poor report for the sector. IF the RBA is eyeing data on the health of the Australian econly they'll be getting worried.

This from earlier (check the remarks from the report, not confidence inspiring at all):

Meanwhile, inflation appears to have gotten away form policymakers at the Bank and a rate hike next week (November 7) seems likely. The IMF is urging it:

Not that you want to pay too much attention to the Fund, but in this case they are correct.