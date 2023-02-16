Consumer inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term expectations survey from the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research at the University of Melbourne.

survey seeks to gauge the inflation expectations of Australian consumers over the next 12 months

conducted monthly

Lower CPI expectations will be welcomed by the Reserve Bank of Australia. Why?

I wrote about anchoring inflation expectations here if you need a refresher:

The argument is that inflation expectations can become self-fulfilling. For example during times of increasing inflation - people see inflation rising so they tend to buy more quickly, thus prompting prices to rise faster. People expect faster inflation (i.e. its 'unanchored' ... rising quickly)

