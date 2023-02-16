Consumer inflation expectations survey from the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research at the University of Melbourne.

  • survey seeks to gauge the inflation expectations of Australian consumers over the next 12 months
  • conducted monthly

Lower CPI expectations will be welcomed by the Reserve Bank of Australia. Why?

I wrote about anchoring inflation expectations here if you need a refresher:

  • The argument is that inflation expectations can become self-fulfilling. For example during times of increasing inflation - people see inflation rising so they tend to buy more quickly, thus prompting prices to rise faster. People expect faster inflation (i.e. its 'unanchored' ... rising quickly)

There is more at that link.

inflation expectations