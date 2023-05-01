ANZ-Indeed Australian Job Ads declined by 0.3% m/m in April

Still 52.5% higher than pre-pandemic.

Says ANZ:

Robust labour demand coupled with strong migration will continue to support employment growth.

A minor fall on the month but still an indication of very strong labour demand in Australia's economy.

This indicator (and other labour force data) has shown strong jobs growth out of the pandemic. Along with high inflation the picture is of the Reserve Bank of Australia with work to do still.

Not a forex market mover.