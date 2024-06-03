I posted earlier on the data due today:

But I didn't have the consensus median estimates for much of the data. Here they are now.

Business Inventories Q1

expected 0.7% q/q, prior -1.7%

3 Jun 21:30 Gross Company Profits Q1

expected -0.6%, prior +7.4%

3 Jun 21:30 Current Account Balance SA Q1

expected AUD5.1bn, prior AUD11.8bn

Net Exports Contribution Q1

expected -0.6%, prior +0.6%

***

Q1 GDP data is due on Wednesday (tomorrow) Sydney time. Its expected at +0.2% q/q. Q4 2023 was also 0.2%. Slow growth in Australia only.